Texas Man Gets 4 Years For Space Circuit Smuggling Scheme

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- A Texas man was sentenced Wednesday to almost four years in prison for conspiring to smuggle strictly regulated electronic components to China and Russia for use in their space programs, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



In addition to spending 46 months behind bars, Peter Zuccarelli, 62, of Plano, Texas, was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and will spend three years on supervised release when he leaves prison. Zuccarelli pled guilty in early August on charges of conspiring to illegally export radiation hardened integrated circuits, a...

To view the full article, register now.