Illumina Wins $27M Prenatal Test IP Verdict Against Ariosa
After two days of deliberation, the eight-person jury found Ariosa’s Harmony prenatal test that checks a mother’s blood for early signs of fetal abnormalities infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 7,955,794 and 8,318,430, which protect methods for testing and analyzing DNA for chromosomes associated with genetic disorders such as Down syndrome.
Illumina had sought as much as $104 million...
