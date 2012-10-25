Illumina Wins $27M Prenatal Test IP Verdict Against Ariosa

Law360, San Francisco (January 25, 2018, 3:29 PM EST) -- A California federal jury handed Illumina Inc a $26.7 million win against genomics company Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. on Thursday, finding Ariosa infringed two of its patents protecting prenatal testing technology.



After two days of deliberation, the eight-person jury found Ariosa’s Harmony prenatal test that checks a mother’s blood for early signs of fetal abnormalities infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 7,955,794 and 8,318,430, which protect methods for testing and analyzing DNA for chromosomes associated with genetic disorders such as Down syndrome.



Illumina had sought as much as $104 million...

