Senators Push For Big Changes To Music Licensing

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday introduced legislation that would make major changes to the way digital streaming music services pay royalties, mirroring a House effort launched last month.



The centerpiece of the bill, the Music Modernization Act, is the creation of a central database and blanket license for music services such as Spotify to pay so-called mechanical royalties, which go to songwriters and publishers when their musical compositions are recorded or reproduced.



Notably, the bill is supported by two rival camps — music publishers...

