Senators Push For Big Changes To Music Licensing
The centerpiece of the bill, the Music Modernization Act, is the creation of a central database and blanket license for music services such as Spotify to pay so-called mechanical royalties, which go to songwriters and publishers when their musical compositions are recorded or reproduced.
Notably, the bill is supported by two rival camps — music publishers...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login