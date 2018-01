Law Prof Urges US To Have Cos. 'Hack Back' At Cyberthreats

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 7:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. should encourage private technology companies to directly respond to cyberthreats from foreign actors, a law professor said Wednesday at a Washington, D.C., cybersecurity panel, insisting that the threat of retaliation against such attacks would more effectively shape international norms than any set of international laws or treaties.



Jeremy Rabkin of George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School said at a panel on the current landscape of international cybersecurity law at George Washington University that high-profile and ongoing cyberattacks aimed at undermining U.S. national security...

To view the full article, register now.