Westinghouse Remains Free From SC Utility Customer Claims

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- Westinghouse Electric Co. does not have to face a pair of proposed class actions filed by South Carolina utility customers over payments for a now-abandoned nuclear reactor project, a New York bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday, saying it appears the consumers filed what amount to prepetition claims too late.



Efforts to crack Westinghouse’s Chapter 11 litigation shield or file late class claims in the nuclear contracting giant’s bankruptcy case were unsuccessful, as U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles found that customers of South Carolina Electric & Gas...

To view the full article, register now.