Enviro Group Joins Chorus Against EPA Anti-Conflict Measure

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- A nonprofit environmental advocacy group on Wednesday filed a suit in New York federal court joining several other scientific advocacy groups in challenging U.S. Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt’s October directive that bars qualified scientists who fund their research with EPA grants from serving on federal advisory committees.



The Natural Resources Defense Council alleges that the EPA based its decision to prohibit members of scientific advisory committees from receiving agency grants on “undefined and internally inconsistent” concerns about conflicts of interest, citing the alleged creation...

To view the full article, register now.