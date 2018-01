Feds Push To Expand FCA Billing Suit Against Fresenius

Law360, Boston (January 24, 2018, 10:55 PM EST) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a federal judge to side with a magistrate judge and let them add more claims to a whistleblower’s allegation that Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc. violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicare for unnecessary hepatitis B tests.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Kriss Basil argued that, contrary to the dialysis company’s arguments, the “whole point” of the government’s ability to intervene in a lawsuit brought on its behalf is to take it over entirely, including the ability to amend and add to a...

