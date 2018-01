DHS Bid To Reveal Anti-Trump Twitter User Prompts FOIA Suit

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- A reporters committee launched a Freedom of Information Act suit in D.C. federal court Wednesday seeking documents related to an incident in which the government sought to unmask an anonymous Twitter account critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.



The suit, filed against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, alleges that the agencies have withheld the records it requested in violation of FOIA.



Specifically, the RCFP is asking the court to...

