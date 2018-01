Ex-Navy Contractor Pleads Guilty to $2.8M Bribery Scheme

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 11:09 PM EST) -- A former contractor at Military Sealift Command pled guilty to taking around $2.8 million in a telecommunications-related bribery scheme that went on for more than a decade, and follows a guilty plea in 2014 that stuck him with an 8-year prison sentence, the government said Wednesday.



Scott B. Miserendino Sr. pled guilty to one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery and three counts of honest services mail fraud, according to prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia. Miserendino is currently trying to vacate at least...

