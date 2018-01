Chinese Wind-Turbine Maker Convicted Of Trade Secret Theft

Law360, San Jose (January 24, 2018, 10:43 PM EST) -- Chinese wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. was convicted in Wisconsin federal court Wednesday of stealing trade secrets from U.S.-based AMSC, actions that came close to ruining the American company, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



Following an 11-day trial, a jury found Sinovel guilty of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, theft of trade secrets and wire fraud, federal prosecutors announced late Wednesday. Sentencing is set for June 4.



“Sinovel nearly destroyed an American company by stealing its intellectual property,” said Acting...

