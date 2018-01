Trump Says He's Willing To Talk With Mueller In Russia Probe

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2018, 10:24 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump told a gaggle of reporters in the White House that he was willing to be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who’s spearheading an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to reports Wednesday.



The president said he was looking forward to meeting with Mueller, who is reportedly also looking into whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia, and whether the president himself obstructed the investigation, according to a report in the New York Times on Wednesday.



Trump said there had...

