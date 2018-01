Pa. Jury Awards Record $40M For Baby’s Spinal Birth Injury

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- Touted as the largest personal injury verdict in Delaware County history, a Pennsylvania state jury on Tuesday awarded more than $40 million in a suit accusing an obstetrician of negligently performing a delivery that caused an infant’s spinal cord injury resulting in permanent paralysis below the chest.



Following a two-week trial and about 12 hours of deliberation over two days, the Court of Common Pleas jury determined that Dr. Steven M. Troy was negligent when he performed a vaginal delivery of the newborn daughter of Alex...

