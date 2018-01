Blender Co. Knew Magic Bullet Posed Serious Risk, Suit Says

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 5:10 PM EST) -- A consumer who alleges she suffered severe nerve damage from a faulty Magic Bullet blender hit NutriBullet LLC with a lawsuit in California federal court Wednesday, saying the company has known for years that its appliances pose a risk of malfunction and injury to users.



Harjit Thandi says she was attempting to blend a protein shake when parts of her Magic Bullet blender became dislodged. A cup in which Thandi placed the ingredients unexpectedly detached, causing her to suffer “many severe lacerations” to her finger when...

