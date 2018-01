Texas Surgery Center Bungled Anesthesia Care, Insurer Says

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Texas surgery center failed to notice that an ankle surgery patient was drowning in her own vomit as she came out of anesthesia, a mistake that ultimately caused permanent brain damage when her heart stopped for 24 minutes, an insurance company said in a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday.



Zenith Insurance Co., the workers’ compensation insurer for Tyra Price’s employer, Star Dunkin’ LP, said in its complaint that Texas Institute for Surgery LLP neglected to protect Price’s airway while she was under general anesthesia....

