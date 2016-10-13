FloaTEC Asks Judge To Reject Appeal Bid Over Chevron Rig

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- Engineering firm FloaTEC LLC, which was involved in the design of a Chevron oil rig that broke, asked a Texas federal judge Thursday not to allow an immediate appeal by Lloyd's underwriters and other insurers who lost claims against FloaTEC, saying such an appeal would essentially be a waste of everyone’s time because another similar appeal is likely to exist in the foreseeable future.



Claims against FloaTEC by Chevron Corp.’s underwriters, who say they paid out $500 million to Chevron for the rig issues, were dismissed...

