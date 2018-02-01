Weil Bolsters PE Practice With Silicon Valley Hire

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has added a former partner from King & Spalding LLP to its private equity practice in Silicon Valley, California, the firm said last week.



Matthew Stewart will be joining Weil after spending four years as a partner in King & Spalding’s mergers and acquisitions and private equity practices, the firm announced Jan. 25. Stewart has worked with various clients including Trive Capital, The Carlyle Group LP, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC, Evolution Media Capital, Willcrest Partners LLC and Highland Capital...

