Weil Bolsters PE Practice With Silicon Valley Hire
Matthew Stewart will be joining Weil after spending four years as a partner in King & Spalding’s mergers and acquisitions and private equity practices, the firm announced Jan. 25. Stewart has worked with various clients including Trive Capital, The Carlyle Group LP, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC, Evolution Media Capital, Willcrest Partners LLC and Highland Capital...
