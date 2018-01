Tea Co. Can’t Trim Coconut Oil Mislabeling Allegations

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday refused to trim a proposed class action alleging a tea company misrepresents that coconut oil is healthy, saying the suit sufficiently alleges that the consumers would repurchase the product if it is reformulated in line with the label..



U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello denied Carrington Tea Company LLC’s bid to toss consumers’ claims for injunctive relief, as named plaintiffs Elizabeth Zemola and Matthew Beaumont indicated in an amended complaint that they would repurchase the products if they believed they...

