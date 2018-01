Aeropostale Ch. 11 Judge Mulling Release Consent 'Opt In'

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 10:12 PM EST) -- The New York bankruptcy judge presiding over Aeropostale’s Chapter 11 case said Thursday that the teen fashion retailer can soon begin soliciting votes on its debt restructuring plan, but non-voting creditors and shareholders may have to opt in to proposed third-party litigation releases to consent to those provisions.



The bankrupt estate now known as ARO Liquidation Inc., overcame objections raised by the U.S. Trustee’s office to its so-called disclosure statement, which details the facets of a Chapter 11 plan, but was put in a holding pattern...

