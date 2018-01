Ex-Fla. Bar President Withdraws From $11M Antitrust Suit

Law360, Miami (January 25, 2018, 4:28 PM EST) -- Former Florida Bar President Ramon Abadin withdrew Wednesday as counsel for traffic ticket services startup Tikd in its $11.4 million antitrust lawsuit against the bar and a traffic ticket law firm, amid the defendants' push for his disqualification from the case.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman granted the unopposed motion from Abadin but ordered the parties to make additional filings with the court Friday because the disqualification motion is still pending, as it also called for the removal of Tikd Services LLC's Texas-based co-counsel Peter Kennedy...

