Fed. Circ. Says Display Patents LG Infringed Survive Alice

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap’s findings that Core Wireless’ display patents were infringed by LG and are not invalid under Alice, saying the patents do not claim abstract ideas as LG had argued.



In a precedential opinion, the appeals court rejected LG Electronics Inc.’s argument that the asserted claims of two of Core Wireless Licensing SARL’s smartphone user-interface patents are directed to an abstract idea and are therefore invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in Alice Corp. v....

