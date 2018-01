NYSE, Nasdaq Want Rival's Closing Auction Plan Overturned

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on Wednesday appealed a Securities and Exchange Commission ruling that would allow rival Cboe Global Markets Inc. to match trades based on closing auction prices conducted by the two major exchanges and potentially cut into their turf.



Legal counsel for both exchanges submitted letters stating their intent to appeal late Wednesday, with the NYSE saying it “believes the proposal is inconsistent with the standards applicable” to rules of national securities exchanges under Section 6 of the Securities Exchange Act...

