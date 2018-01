11th Circ. Revives Cert. In Avis Insurance Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday said a Florida federal judge improperly decertified a class action alleging Avis and subsidiary Budget Rent-A-Car fraudulently sold foreign customers supplemental insurance that didn’t actually provide coverage for car rentals, reviving a Scottish consumer’s breach of contract and fraud claims and ordering the class recertified.



A three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit reversed and remanded a Florida district court’s decision to decertify Heather Venerus’ class action on grounds that she didn’t have proof of a single form rental contract largely because...

