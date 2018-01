Part Of $32M Nigeria Offshore Drilling Row Sent To Arbitration

Law360, Houston (January 25, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday referred to arbitration counterclaims Ranger Offshore Inc. brought against a Nigerian maritime company and a marine support services company in a $32 million dispute over payment guarantees for oil and gas exploration and production activities off the coast of Nigeria.



West African Ventures Ltd. and Sea Trucks Group FZE had filed suit against a Ranger subsidiary and SunTx in February in Texas federal court, seeking to enforce eight payment guarantees related to vessels they chartered to Ranger and personnel...

