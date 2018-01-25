Fla. Case Points To Speculative Nature Of Asbestos Claims

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 1:40 PM EST) -- On Aug. 30, 2016, a Miami-Dade jury awarded Richard Batchelor and his wife more than $21 million after finding that his mesothelioma arose, in part, from asbestos exposure during overhaul work at a Florida Power & Light Co. (FP&L) power plant. On Dec. 27, 2017, the Third District Court of Appeal erased the verdict against defendant Bechtel Corporation, finding that the jury should never have considered claims against that defendant because of the plaintiffs’ insufficient evidence. The appellate court also found reversible error in an adverse...

