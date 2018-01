F-35 Program 'Stagnant' As Repair, Test Delays Mount

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- The F-35, one of the U.S. military's all-time most expensive purchases, is not combat-ready despite years of work, and efforts to nudge the aircraft closer to completion have stagnated amid repair and test delays, according to a U.S. Department of Defense report released Thursday.



In its fiscal 2017 annual report, the DOD's Office of the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation said that the Lockheed Martin Corp.-made aircraft's monthly availability rate — or the percentage of a month that fighters are working and available — is...

To view the full article, register now.