High Court Fight Pits Tribal Rights Against $2B Repair Tab

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to weigh a Ninth Circuit ruling that the state of Washington must replace hundreds of culverts to protect Native American tribes’ salmon fishing will test how far the justices are willing to go to protect tribal treaty rights in the face of what Washington claims will be a nearly $2 billion outlay.



The high court granted certiorari on Jan. 12 to Washington’s bid to overturn a June 2016 Ninth Circuit decision ordering the state to replace about 1,000 culverts — built...

To view the full article, register now.