WWE's McMahon To Reboot Apolitical Fan-Centric XFL In 2020

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- WWE Chair Vince McMahon announced Thursday a relaunch of the XFL — which lasted for one short season around the turn of the century — with plans to “listen to fans” in bringing an alternative, apolitical football league to the United States in 2020.



The eight-team league would include a 10-game season and a four-team playoff, with 40 players on each team who will be paid more when they win, according to the XFL’s website. The league would start in January or February, McMahon said in...

