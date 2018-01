Legal Nonprofit Files FOIA Suit Over Haitians' TPS Status

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- A nonprofit group of lawyers who represent immigrants sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, after the department failed to respond to the group’s Freedom of Information Act request seeking agency records pertaining to its November decision to end temporary protected status for Haitian immigrants.



The National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild filed a complaint in New York federal court accusing DHS and the U.S. Department of State of failing to produce records in response to two FOIA requests, saying that timely...

