Sport Court Accepts US Sprinter Was Kissing, Not Doping

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 5:25 PM EST) -- Sometimes it's good to kiss and tell. Such was the case for an American sprinter and U.S. Olympian who was cleared of any wrongdoing by sports’ top court Thursday after he tested positive for a banned substance, in a defense that focused on his kissing his girlfriend.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a decision to exonerate Gil Roberts, an Olympic gold medalist who primarily runs the 400-meter sprint and 4x400 relay, for having a banned substance in his system known to mask the presence...

