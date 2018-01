Greenberg Traurig Adds Deals Pro From Mitchell Silberberg

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 7:44 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added the former head of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP’s corporate department, bolstering the firm’s capabilities handling capital markets matters and other transactions for technology, life sciences and digital media companies, among other clients, the firm said Thursday.



Kevin Friedmann, who had been chairman of Mitchell Silberberg’s corporate team, joined Greenberg Traurig’s 450-deep corporate bench on Jan. 16, bringing his experience handling corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions for publicly traded companies to the firm’s Los Angeles office, Greenberg Traurig said.



Friedmann has...

