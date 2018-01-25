Music Modernization Act: 4 Big Things You Need To Know

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 10:11 PM EST) -- A new copyright bill promises to "modernize" the way digital streaming music services pay royalties, but what exactly does that mean?



The bill, the Music Modernization Act, has been introduced in both the House and the Senate by a bipartisan group of lawmakers who say they want to update copyright law for the new world of streaming, which has more than doubled in revenue since 2015 and now accounts for more than 60 percent of the music market.



The proposal would make a number of changes...

To view the full article, register now.