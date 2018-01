Suit Over Sidley, Malpractice Limits Appealed To High Court

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- A man who says a former Sidley Austin LLP lawyer committed malpractice in handling his father's estate has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Illinois law that dramatically decreases the statute of limitations for legal malpractice in certain cases, saying the six-month deadline applied to him violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.



In a petition for certiorari filed in December, refiled Tuesday and docketed online Thursday, David Shutack says that then-Sidley Austin lawyer Susan T. Bart, now at Schiff Hardin, did wrong...

