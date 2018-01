DC Circ. Questions Privacy Org's Standing On FAA Drone Rule

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 5:27 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel pushed back Thursday as the Electronic Privacy Information Center challenged the Federal Aviation Administration’s omission of privacy safeguards in its small commercial drone rule, with the judges questioning the group's standing to contest regulations that cover all Americans.



EPIC’s difficulty in Thursday's oral arguments was twofold: It had to show the FAA was obligated to tackle privacy in its small unmanned aircraft rule based only on a congressional mandate to regulate for drone “hazards,” and it had to establish standing to contest...

