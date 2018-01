$1.6B Hydro Power Line Wins Mass. Clean Energy Contract

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:32 PM EST) -- Massachusetts on Thursday awarded a massive clean energy power purchase agreement to a proposed $1.6 billion transmission line crossing the U.S.-Canada border that would move hydroelectric power from Quebec to New Hampshire, but opponents are crying foul over the influence of New England utility giant and project co-owner Eversource Energy.



State officials said the Northern Pass line, a 192-mile, 1,090-megawatt transmission line that would connect Quebec-owned public utility Hydro-Québec’s electrical system with New England’s electrical grid, was the winning bid in a solicitation process for 9,450,000...

