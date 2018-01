Judge Parks Suit Over Rudy Gay's Damaged Rolls In Mo.

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:26 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge on Thursday refused to dismiss a car dealership's suit against San Antonio Spurs small forward Rudy Gay and his sales agent over a damaged Rolls-Royce Phantom under an Arizona bill of sale’s forum selection clause, which the judge said was invalid.



In a memorandum and order, U.S. District Judge Patricia L. Cohen denied Pro Motorsports LLC’s November bid to dodge the suit over improper venue, ruling that the agent hadn’t proven that the dealership, STL Motorcars, accepted the Arizona bill of sale’s...

To view the full article, register now.