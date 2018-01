Trump Names Two More For FTC Posts

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated a senior vice president for Delta Airlines and the chief counsel of the Senate majority whip to serve as members of the Federal Trade Commission, leaving just one open commissioner spot if all of Trump's four nominees are confirmed.



The five-seat commission has been hampered by an unprecedented number of vacancies since early last year, when former FTC Chairman Edith Ramirez resigned. (AP) In a statement Thursday, the White House said Trump has nominated Christine S. Wilson for a commissioner...

