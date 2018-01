Mahle Behr's $1.5M Deal In AC Price-Fixing Suit Gets 1st OK

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Michigan on Thursday granted preliminary approval to a nearly $1.5 million proposed settlement releasing German manufacturer Mahle Behr from claims that it was part of a conspiracy to fix prices for vehicle air conditioning systems, ruling that the deal between the company and a proposed class of U.S. car buyers is “fair, reasonable and adequate.”



Under the terms of the proposed settlement greenlit by U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani, the Stuttgart-based Mahle Behr GmbH & Co. KG and its U.S. subsidiary...

