13 States Urge High Court To Let DACA Rollback Proceed

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- A coalition of 13 states filed an amicus brief on Thursday with the U.S. Supreme Court urging it to overturn a lower court's decision preventing the Trump administration from winding down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying that “nothing” in the Immigration and Nationality Act or federal law “requires a program like DACA.”



The coalition, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, argued that DACA’s planned end was not arbitrary and capricious — as a California federal judge had found earlier this month — adding he...

