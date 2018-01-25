Florida Car Dealer Hit With Another TCPA Suit

Law360, Miami (January 26, 2018, 6:18 PM EST) -- Florida car dealer Off Lease Only Inc. was hit with another consumer class action lawsuit on Thursday for allegedly sending consumers unsolicited text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.



In the latest suit, North Carolina resident Scott Foster seeks to form a nationwide class against the Lake Worth, Florida, company, claiming it knowingly and willfully violated the TCPA by sending automatically dialed text messages and calls to consumers without obtaining their prior express consent.



The suit seeks an injunction to stop the texts,...

