Allscripts Hit With Class Action After Ransomware Attack

Law360, Springfield (January 25, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- Electronic health record software giant Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was hit with a putative class action in Illinois federal court on Thursday, alleging a ransomware attack on the company last week disrupted service to tens of thousands of doctors and hospitals, and put patients’ lives at risk.



Allscripts’ data centers in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, were hit with a strain of ransomware known as “SamSam” on Jan. 18, which “attacked, compromised, and crippled” those data centers, according to Thursday’s complaint, and as a result, shut...

