Exec Who Did In Aegis Fund Gets 3 Years, Must Pay $15M

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:15 PM EST) -- A woman who copped to fraud charges for her role in a scheme that brought down Aegis Capital Fund LLC was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $15.6 million in restitution by a Brooklyn federal judge Thursday.



Diane W. Lamm, 57, whose affair with onetime Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate John Lakian was said by prosecutors to have evolved into a business relationship and a massive white-collar con, was also barred from working as a financial consultant or investment adviser. Her lawyer, Isabelle Kirshner,...

