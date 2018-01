Boston Herald Unions Fight To Keep CBAs Ahead Of Sale

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:46 PM EST) -- Four unions representing various employees at the bankrupt Boston Herald have objected to the debtor's bid to kill their collective bargaining agreements ahead of a two-bidder sale process in Delaware bankruptcy court, calling the request one-sided, unfair and premature.



The unions said Thursday that Herald Media Holdings Inc. made practically no effort to negotiate with them before filing a Dec. 29 motion that would give the debtor the right to reject or unilaterally modify its CBAs with the unions. The motion would also allow Herald Media...

