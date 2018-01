Ex-Weinstein Aide Alleges Harassment, Condom Cleanup

Law360, Los Angeles (January 25, 2018, 10:29 PM EST) -- A woman who worked as Harvey Weinstein’s assistant was responsible for managing his stock of erectile dysfunction drugs and cleaning up used condoms, among other tasks related less to his work life than his sex life, according to a suit in New York federal court Thursday.



Sandeep Rehal said that during the two years she was in Weinstein’s employ, she was groped, called offensive names for female genitalia, and ordered to keep track of things like the producer’s dates, his prescriptions and clean underwear, according to...

