NY $1.6M Diamond Spat Restarted After Israel OKs Award

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday lifted a pause on an Israeli diamond buyer’s suit seeking to confirm a $1.6 million arbitration award against a Bronx-based business associate, days after she was informed that an Israeli court had confirmed the award.



Jurgen Byk claims he fronted funds to Bronx diamond dealer Alain Spira only to be stiffed when he sought what he was owed, and he won a $1.6 million arbitral award against Spira before the Israel Diamond Exchange in February 2016. Byk sued to...

To view the full article, register now.