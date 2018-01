NBC, Questlove Accused Of Bias In ‘Tonight Show’ Firings

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 10:57 PM EST) -- Two white “Tonight Show” cameramen say Roots frontman Questlove had them fired after they received a racist text message from a stagehand but spared a black band member who got the same offending message, according to a $2 million lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York state court.



Plaintiffs Kurt Decker and Michael Cimino were fired due to the color of their skin, the lawsuit plainly states.



“NBC's wrongful termination of these two highly accomplished employees is blatant and unjustified discrimination in violation of both New York...

To view the full article, register now.