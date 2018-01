Takeda, Lilly Escape Already-Settled Diabetes Drug Claims

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 1:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action accusing Takeda Pharmaceuticals America Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. of concealing health risks associated with the diabetes treatment Actos, saying the patients previously released their claims as part of a settlement in multidistrict litigation.



U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips also denied the patients’ request to substitute a new plaintiff who has not already settled his or her claims against the companies, since the class has not been certified. Before certification, the proposed class’...

