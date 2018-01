Jurist Accused Of Profane Rant In Bid To Duck DWI Arrest

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 26, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- A New Jersey municipal court judge has been accused of ethics violations for allegedly using profanity toward state troopers and seeking special treatment when he was arrested in 2016 for driving while intoxicated after the officers found him asleep in his car on the side of a highway.



The state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct has alleged that Municipal Court Judge Wilfredo Benitez told one trooper, “I'm a fucking judge,” and later asked, “You're not going to give me any courtesy? None?” according to a complaint...

