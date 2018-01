EU Eyes New Rules To Boost Collective Consumer Actions

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- The European Commission expressed dissatisfaction on Friday at the progress that member states have made during the past several years in implementing consistent collective redress mechanisms that would allow consumers to band together to sue over privacy, environmental, antitrust and a range of other violations, and promised to propose a new framework by the spring.



The commission originally tackled this issue when it released recommendations in 2013 that urged the bloc's members to set up some sort of opt-in collective action mechanism for antitrust, consumer protection, environmental and financial services suits....

