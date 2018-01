4 Habits That Can Land Personal Injury Attys In Hot Water

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 2:11 PM EST) -- Personal injury lawyers have historically faced more malpractice suits than peers working in other areas of the law. And while the amount of claims can be attributed in part to the "personal" aspect of clients' cases and the high-volume nature of many practices, individual lawyers can recognize and limit the riskier behavior.



In the American Bar Association’s most recent malpractice survey, personal injury led the pack of all legal arenas at a whopping 18 percent of malpractice claims nationally in 2015, far outstripping other perennial front-runners...

