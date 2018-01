BNP Paribas To Pay $90M In Forex Rigging Guilty Plea

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 12:03 PM EST) -- BNP Paribas USA Inc. on Friday agreed to pay a $90 million fine as part of a guilty plea to charges that it engaged in a foreign exchange rigging scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



BNP Paribas' U.S. unit agreed Friday to plead guilty to one count of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act through a rate rigging scheme and will pay a $90 million fine. (AP) The guilty plea to one count of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act filed in federal district court in...

